Jordanian, Japanese Fms Discuss Ceasefire, Humanitarian Aid For Gaza

Amman, Apr. 4 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, engaged in discussions with Japanese Foreign Minister, Yoko Kamikawa, on Thursday regarding urgent initiatives aimed at securing an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, alleviating the humanitarian crisis, and ensuring the adequate provision of aid across all regions of the Strip.In a phone conversation initiated by Kamikawa, Safadi expressed gratitude for Japan's decision to resume its support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), emphasizing the crucial role played by the agency as a lifeline for over two million Palestinians grappling with an unprecedented humanitarian emergency.Underlining the significance of Japan's renewed commitment to UNRWA, Safadi underscored the pivotal impact of Japanese assistance on enabling the agency to fulfill its mandate amidst the dire aftermath of the Israeli aggression on Gaza. This aid, he stressed, is essential for addressing the pressing needs of refugees across all five areas of UNRWA's operations.Both ministers underscored the imperative of intensifying collaborative efforts and devising effective mechanisms to ensure the consistent and sustainable delivery of humanitarian assistance to all corners of the Gaza Strip. Moreover, they reiterated the paramount importance of upholding international law and humanitarian principles in addressing the crisis.Safadi reiterated the urgent need for an immediate cessation of the aggression, highlighting Israel's obligation, as stipulated by international law and humanitarian norms, to protect humanitarian workers operating in conflict zones.In addition to the pressing humanitarian concerns, the ministers also discussed the burgeoning bilateral ties and deepening cooperation between Jordan and Japan, as the two nations mark seventy years of diplomatic relations this year.Safadi extended appreciation to Kamikawa for Japan's steadfast support to Jordan across various fronts.