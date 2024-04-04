Chile Construction Industry Report 2024: Output To Record Subdued Growth Of 0.8% In Real Terms This Year - Forecasts To 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chile Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Chile's construction industry to record subdued growth of 0.8% in real terms in 2024 as the country continues to face the effects of elevated inflation, such as the rising cost of both materials and labour.

To combat the rising inflation, the Chilean central bank (Banco Central de Chile) has used contractionary monetary policy, through the medium of increased interest rates to try and return inflation to the target range of 2%-4%. Despite disinflation throughout 2023, inflation has remained high, but continues to fall in the country. For these reasons, the construction industry was estimated to decline by 1.6% in 2023.

In January 2024, the central bank lowered its bank rate to 7.25% following the second consecutive month where inflation was within the target range. This will be positive news for investors in the construction industry who will see their cost of borrowing fall during 2024. Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to grow at an annual average rate of 4% from 2025 to 2028, supported by investments in industrial, infrastructure and renewable energy projects.

As part of the National Lithium Strategy, announced in April 2023, the country aims to promote the development of mining projects. In October 2023, Tsingshan Holding Group, a Chinese industrial manufacturer, announced its plan to invest CLP199.9 billion ($233.2 million) into the development of a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) generation plant in northern Chile by 2025.

