Arms Supplier Held With 8 Pistols, 80 Bullets In Delhi

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Delhi Police arrested an arms supplier and recovered eight semi-automatic pistols and 80 bullets from his possession, which were to be delivered to criminals in the city and its peripheries, an official said on Thursday.

The accused is identified as Adnan (23), a resident of Jafrabad, who had procured the weapons from Khurja Junction near Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

“On April 2, a tip-off was received about a criminal, who may supply illegal firearms in the area of northeast district. The information was further developed and the team laid down a trap in the Welcome area,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

Adnan was nabbed and during his cursory search, eight semi-automatic pistols and 80 live cartridges were recovered.

On interrogation, Adnan revealed that he purchased firearms from his sources at Khurja Junction, to supply to the active budding criminals of Delhi and NCR.

“Adnan is being interrogated about the whole nexus of the illegal firearms supply. On verification, he was found to be a habitual criminal, previously involved in two cases of Arms Act and robbery,” said the DCP.

Adnan also disclosed that he got in touch with other criminals while he was in jail for robbery and got influenced by their luxurious lifestyle. Therefore, he also wanted to earn a name in the crime world and become famous in order to earn easy money to fulfil his expenses and desires.

“He had met Hashim Baba in jail and continued to stay in touch with him after coming out on bail last year,” the DCP said.