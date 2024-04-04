(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in France will decline at a CAGR of -0.7% during the 2023-2028 forecast period due to a decline in revenue from the fixed broadband, pay-TV, mobile voice, fixed voice, and mobile messaging segments. Mobile data service revenue will increase at a five-year CAGR of 3.1%, driven by the promotion of higher ARPU 5G plans, which complement the popularity of of data-hungry applications such as video streaming and online gaming.

Additionally, installment plans for purchasing smartphones and tablets used for these applications also drive up data usage. Fixed broadband revenue, on the other hand, will decline to reach $10.9 billion in 2028 due to subscription losses in cable internet and DSL as well as a decline in fixed broadband ARPU over the forecast period.

The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in France today with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:



Demographic and macroeconomic context in France.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations, etc.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets. Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Highlights



Overall telecom and pay-TV service revenue in France will decline at a CAGR of -0.7% during the forecast period 2023-2028.

Postpaid services accounted for majority share of total mobile subscriptions in 2023 and will remain the dominant service category through to 2028, driven by increasing M2M/IoT subscriptions and operators promoting discounted device bundled plans with additional benefits. 4G was the leading mobile technology in 2023. However, 4G's subscription share will decline drastically during 2023-2028 forecast period due to subscriber migration to higher-speed 5G services.

Report Scope



This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of France's telecommunications markets, service providers, and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in France's mobile communications, fixed telephony, and broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in France's telecommunications markets. The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors, and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in France.

Company Coverage:



Orange S.A.

SFR

Bouygues Telecom

Free

Canal+

La Poste Mobile France Lycamobile France

Key Topics Covered:



Market Highlights

Key takeaways

Country telecom market snapshot 2023-2028 (revenue and penetration)

Operating Environment

Economic outlook (Population, GDP, CPI and Exchange rate)

Country risk index (GCRI) Q3 2023

Country risk analysis - France compared to Europe and the world

Regulatory highlights and developments

ESG highlights and developments

Telecom Services Market Outlook

Total telecom and pay-TV services revenue by category, 2022-2028

FX Impact on Total telecom and pay-TV services revenue by category

Mobile Services

Mobile subscription penetration and subscription by device type

Mobile subscriptions by payment type and Mobile subscriptions by technology generation, 2022-2028

Data usage & traffic

Mobile ARPU by payment type and Service revenue by type

Fixed Services

Fixed service penetration and subscription

Voice telephony lines by technology, fixed broadband lines by technology

Fixed ARPU and Service revenue by service type

Pay-TV Services

Pay-TV penetration and subscription

Pay-TV ARPU by type and Service revenue

Subscriptions market share by service area

Competitive Landscape & Company Snapshots

Product portfolios and positioning, Service offerings by service provider, 2023

Company snapshot: Orange SA

Company snapshot: SFR

Company snapshot: Bouygues Company snapshot: Free

