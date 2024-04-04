Congressman claims Ukraine assistance is going to bankrupt upcoming American generations

(MENAFN) Republican congressman Eli Crane has voiced opposition to continued financial support for Ukraine, arguing that such aid could impose significant economic burdens on future generations of Americans. Crane's remarks come amidst discussions in Congress regarding potential funding for Ukraine and efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict in the region.



Crane's comments reflect broader debates within the Republican Party regarding the allocation of resources, particularly in light of President Joe Biden's proposal for a USD60 billion supplemental security package for Ukraine. While discussions surrounding this package have stalled in Congress, House Speaker Mike Johnson has indicated that a vote may be imminent, potentially including provisions for extending loans to Ukraine and seizing Russian assets to provide financial assistance.



However, Crane has expressed skepticism about the efficacy of providing further aid to Ukraine, characterizing it as perpetuating a "forever war" that could strain future generations economically. He emphasized concerns about the impact on domestic security, particularly in light of ongoing challenges at the United States-Mexico border.



Crane's stance underscores divisions within the Republican Party regarding foreign policy priorities and fiscal responsibility. While some lawmakers advocate for continued support for Ukraine as a means of bolstering security and countering Russian aggression, others raise concerns about the long-term financial implications and prioritize domestic concerns.



As discussions continue regarding potential aid to Ukraine and broader foreign policy objectives, Crane's opposition highlights the complexities of balancing international commitments with domestic priorities and the need for thoughtful deliberation in crafting policy responses to global challenges.

