Globe`s oldest man passes away at age 114

(MENAFN) In a somber announcement from Venezuelan officials, it was revealed that Juan Vicente Perez Mora, the world's oldest man, breathed his last at the remarkable age of 114. His passing, occurring just two months shy of what would have been his 115th birthday, marks the end of an extraordinary life journey that spanned more than a century.



Hailing from the Andean state of Tachira in Venezuela, Perez Mora was born on May 27, 1909, in the town of El Cobre. Rising from humble beginnings, he began working alongside his father and siblings in agriculture at the tender age of five, contributing to the sugar cane and coffee harvests. Fondly known as Tio Vicente, he epitomized the virtues of hard work, humility, and dedication to family and tradition.



Despite his early immersion in farming, Perez Mora's life took diverse paths. In 1948, he assumed the role of a sheriff in Caricuena, where he adeptly resolved land and family disputes for a decade. His contributions to both agriculture and community governance underscored his multifaceted character and enduring impact on society.



Perez Mora's recognition as the world's oldest man came in 2020, a title officially bestowed upon him by Guinness World Records in 2022 when he reached the age of 112. Venezuelan Governor Freddy Bernal bid farewell to the beloved patriarch, highlighting his quintessentially Tachiran traits of diligence, tranquility, and devotion to familial bonds.



Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro also paid tribute to Perez Mora, acknowledging his profound legacy as he transitioned into eternity. A father to 11 children and a patriarch to a sprawling family tree, Perez Mora leaves behind a remarkable legacy, boasting 42 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren.



His longevity, as noted by Guinness World Records, was attributed to a simple yet profound philosophy: hard work, respite on holidays, early bedtime, a daily glass of aguardiente, and an unwavering faith in God. Through his enduring example, Perez Mora leaves behind not just a legacy of longevity, but a testament to the values of resilience, perseverance, and the enduring power of family bonds.

