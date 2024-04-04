UK Legal Experts Pressure Govt. To Suspend Arm Sales To Israel

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, April 4 (KUNA) -- Many United Kingdom legal experts and academics demanded, Thursday, their government's Israeli arm sales be suspended because of the atrocities being committed against Palestinians in Gaza.

Around 600 legal experts signed a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stating the UK government is violating international law by their continued arm sales to Israel, the occupying force.

According to the International Court of Justice's opinion, there is a possibility of massacres taking place in Gaza, therefore the UK government should look toward legal action to prevent it from going further, the letter mentioned.

Meanwhile, the UK government stressed the importance of a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, ensuring the entry of humanitarian and medical aid into the Strip, and affirming their immediate funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

The letter also called for imposing sanctions on individuals and organizations who made genocidal incitements against Palestinians, suspending 2030 bilateral relations, including reviewing trade agreements with a possibility of suspension.

This came after the targeted deaths of seven aid personnel, three being UK citizens, by the Israeli occupation airstrikes on Monday.

The death of the aid personnel caused a wave of condemnation by foreign governments, with the UK summoning their Ambassador to "Israel" back, and demanded the Israeli occupation conduct an investigation regarding this issue. (end)

