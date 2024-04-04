Ramadan at Georgetown Qatar: Where Family Traditions Meet Community Spirit

(MENAFN- BLJ Worldwide) At Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q), Ramadan is a time to strengthen the spirit of community and togetherness. For the close-knit Aldobashi family, their cherished family traditions have become intertwined with those of the wider GU-Q community.

The family shares a deep bond with GU-Q. Hussein Aldobashi, Associate Director of Outreach in the Office of External Relations, and his children, Rokaiah (GU-Q’25) and Mohamed (GU-Q’27), have celebrated Ramadan at GU-Q for nearly twenty years.

Known as GU-Q’s first staff member, Hussein was hired before the campus opened in 2005, serving as the late founding dean, James Reardon Anderson’s community liaison. “I used to bring my young children to community events from the earliest days,” he recalls. “Georgetown has always been a nurturing environment and community that truly cares and lives by its values, and during Ramadan, this especially comes out.”

Sharing meals at the dean’s weekly iftars, opportunities for service, and exchanges with colleagues through community events embody the spirit of togetherness, offering opportunities for families to connect with Georgetown within a warm and spiritual atmosphere.

“The celebration of Ramadan has only grown richer and more meaningful with each passing year,” says Hussein. “The inclusion of my children in campus life, breaking the fast together with the GU-Q community, has brought a sense of home and belonging that is both comforting and joyful. It's a testament to the ever-evolving, yet consistently heartfelt celebration of Ramadan within this extended family.”

The festivities at Georgetown help to reinforce the Ramadan spirit celebrated at home, adds Rokaiah, a third-year Culture and Politics major. From decorating the house, to sharing meals, to attending Taraweeh prayers together, to giving charity, Ramadan is a special time for the Aldobashi family, enriched by engagement with peers at her second home, Georgetown. “We join other students who also observe Ramadan for prayers and share in iftar dinners organized by the university,” says Rokaiah, who is delighted to now be sharing that experience with her brother, first-year student Mohamed. “Being part of these events helps us feel connected not just to each other but to the wider Georgetown community. It's a reminder of the importance of sticking together and supporting one another, both within our family and beyond, especially during this special time,” she says.

“As we celebrate this holy month, we are reminded of the values that Georgetown upholds—values that resonate with the essence of Ramadan,” adds Hussein. “It's a time that reinforces our commitment to understanding, compassion, and community, principles that are at the core of both our faith and the mission of Georgetown University.”





MENAFN04042024004121001208ID1108058156