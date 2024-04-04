Indulge in an Eid Al Fitr Celebration with The Patisserie’s ‘Arabesque Delight’ Afternoon Tea at Address Grand Creek Harbour

(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (4 March 2024): Elevate your Eid Al Fitr celebrations to new heights with a touch of Arabian charm at The Patisserie in Address Grand Creek Harbour. Taking place from 3pm to 7pm daily throughout the holiday period, immerse yourself in the opulence of the ‘Arabesque Delight’ Afternoon Tea, priced at AED395 per stand for two guests. Hosted in the majestic surrounding of The Patisserie, this Arabic inspired affair is the perfect midday treat to satisfy all your cravings.



Situated against the captivating backdrop of Dubai Creek, The Patisserie at Address Grand Creek Harbour is an elegant destination that boasts plush interiors, an alfresco terrace, and a commitment to culinary excellence. The Patisserie promises an elevated treat for discerning guests, heightened further by the alluring views of Dubai Creek and the breathtaking city skyline from The Patisserie's alfresco terrace.



Embark on a sensory journey as this enchanting Arabic-themed afternoon tea unveils an array of savoury and sweet delights amidst the plush interiors of The Patisserie. Diners are encouraged to revel in the artistry of Arabian-inspired delicacies paired with your choice of freshly brewed coffee and teas.



With soft background music setting the mood, indulge in exquisite treats such as Smoked Salmon on Charcoal Bread with Roe, the flavourful Chicken Musakhan Roll in Saj Bread drizzled with sumac and olive oil, and the refreshing combination of Cucumber & Labneh on Multigrain Bread, enhanced with mint and lemon zest. For those with a penchant for indulgence, relish a Croissant Stuffed with Goat Cheese Mousse and Strawberry Compote or delve into the rich flavours of a Wild Mushrooms and Truffle Quiche.



The culinary voyage continues with a selection of decadent sweets, including the luscious Dark Chocolate & Tonka Beans Cake, the vibrant Pavlova with Mixed Berries & Lime Whipped Ganache, and the exquisite Dates and Orange Blossom Milk Chocolate Dome. These delights are accompanied by classic and raisin scones served with clotted cream and strawberry jam, making the ‘Arabesque Delight’ Afternoon Tea a celebration of flavours fit for any discerning foodie.



With a diverse range of speciality coffees and teas also available to choose from, diners are sure to find the perfect pairing to enhance the indulgent experience.







