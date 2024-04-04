Mahmoud Abbas appeals for Algeria's aid amid Israeli aggression

(MENAFN) In a bid to garner support amidst what he described as "continuing Israeli aggression" against the Palestinian people, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas engaged in a phone call with his Algerian counterpart, Abdelmadjid Tebboune. According to the official Palestinian News Agency, Abbas briefed Tebboune on the latest developments in the region during the Wednesday evening call, emphasizing the dire situation faced by Palestinians, particularly in the Gaza Strip.



Abbas conveyed to Tebboune the gravity of the situation, highlighting the ongoing Israeli attacks and the need for urgent intervention to halt what he referred to as a "war of extermination." He underscored the imperative of introducing humanitarian, relief, and medical aid to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians, prevent displacement, and curtail the dangerous escalation of Israeli aggression in the West Bank, including Jerusalem.



In response, Tebboune reaffirmed Algeria's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and its people. He reiterated Algeria's commitment to exerting intense efforts to halt the aggression against Gaza and to advocate for the realization of legitimate Palestinian rights, including the establishment of an independent state. Tebboune emphasized Algeria's proactive stance in engaging with international and regional stakeholders to address the Israeli aggression and advance the Palestinian cause.



Algeria's solidarity with Palestine extends beyond verbal assurances, as Tebboune emphasized the country's active efforts in mobilizing support and coordinating with relevant parties to put an end to the violence and restore stability to the region. The exchange between Abbas and Tebboune underscores the ongoing diplomatic efforts to address the escalating tensions and promote a peaceful resolution to the longstanding conflict between Israel and Palestine.

MENAFN04042024000045015682ID1108058138