Seven Years After Second Home Purchase, Raashii Khanna Buys Her Third In Hyderabad

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Actress Raashii Khanna, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released film 'Yodha', has purchased her third home in Hyderabad.

The actress, along with her family and friends, travelled to Hyderabad for the housewarming ceremony.

In the pictures, the actress can be seen performing the housewarming in an Indian outfit. She is accompanied by her mother and some of her close relatives. She earlier purchased two houses in Hyderabad, one in 2015 and another in 2017.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is gearing up for the release of 'The Sabarmati Report', which sees her sharing the screen space with Vikrant Massey.

The teaser of the film, which was released recently, gives a glimpse of what transpired behind the Godhra train tragedy.

It offers a peek into the“unknown facts” that had been "hidden" for 22 years since the incident took place in February 2002.

In the teaser, Vikrant is seen as an investigative journalist.

Earlier, The makers had released a video as a homage to those who lost their lives in the Godhra train burning incident.

The film directed by Ranjan Chandel is set to release on May 3.

The actress also has the Tamil film 'Aranmanai 4' and the Telugu film 'Telusu Kada' in the pipeline.