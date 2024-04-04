Azerbaijan Is Important Strategic Partner And Reliable Ally, Russian Embassy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijan is an important strategic partner, friendlyneighbour, and reliable ally of Russia, Azernews reports, citing the information released by the Russian Embassy inAzerbaijan on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of theestablishment of diplomatic relations between the countries.

The diplomatic representation noted that the relations betweenthe two countries are based on the principles of legal equality andgood neighbourliness, as well as centuries-old traditions offriendship and mutual respect.

"The development of mutual relations between the statescontributes to the strengthening of stability and security in theSouth Caucasus and the Caspian region. Political dialogue isactively developing at the highest level, at the level of foreignpolicy departments, heads of key institutions, as well as at thelevel of parliament."

"Trade and economic cooperation is developing successfully. In2023, bilateral trade turnover increased by 17.5 percent. Russiaremains one of the leading commercial and economic partners ofAzerbaijan. Various investment projects are being implemented inBaku with the participation of Moscow. Relations betweenentrepreneurs of the two countries are expanding, including throughsmall and medium-sized businesses. An important element ofbilateral cooperation is the Intergovernmental Commission onEconomic Cooperation", the information stated.

The embassy also emphasised that there is mutual interest in thefurther development of the Russian-Azerbaijani strategicpartnership and alliance.