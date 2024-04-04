Kuwait Acting Interior Min. Inspects Polling Stations Ahead Of '24 Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo-feature by Hamad Al-Shimmari

KUWAIT, April 4 (KUNA) -- Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah inspected on Thursday a number of polling stations ahead of the 2024 National Assembly elections, which will kick off at 12:00 p.m. local-time.

In one of his visits to a school in Al-Riqqa area, the minister made sure that all preparations were made to receive voters and the democratic process would run smooth. (end) hms