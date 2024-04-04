Turkey Visa Requirements Australian Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) TURKEY TOURIST VISA

Turkey is situated in both Western Asia and Europe, spanning across the two different cultures. Popular tourist attractions include stunning coastlines, national parks, historic mosques, and visually appealing cities. Tourists must acquire a visa in order to enter the country. The majority of overseas visitors need to acquire a travel visa prior to going to Turkey for vacation purposes. A Turkey Tourist eVisa is available for the majority of nationalities. It is known as a visa for short-term stays. Individuals from over 100 nations are eligible to request an electronic visa for travel to Turkey. An electronic visa enables you to enter and journey across Turkey. This can be accessed once you input the needed details and complete the essential online transactions. This visa allows you to stay in Turkey for a maximum of 30 days. You are not allowed to engage in any paid activities while you are there. An E-Visa is required to obtain this visa. Travelers can get their tourist visa granted in as little as 24 hours by filling out a simple online form with their personal information and passport information.







DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR TURKEY TOURIST VISA



A valid passport whose validity will exceed the duration of the visa you apply for by six months.

Passport size photos

To get the Turkey e-Visa, travelers also need an email address to receive notifications and the approved permit.

An email address to receive the approved Turkey visa in your Inbox. You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the visa fee online.

TURKEY VISA FOR AUSTRALIAN CITIZENS

Australian individuals need to acquire a visa prior to their trip to Turkey. Before traveling to Turkey, Australians need to request a Turkey e-Visa through an online application. In order to receive this travel permit, individuals must fulfill the criteria for an Australian e-Visa for Turkey. Australia is among almost 100 nations eligible to request a Turkey e-Visa online, enabling Australian citizens to enter Turkey without needing to go to a Turkish embassy or consulate. The eVisa program was introduced by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2013. Australian citizens can stay for a maximum of 90 days under this policy. The e-Visa from Turkey is granted online to Australians for travel purposes. This is the quickest and most straightforward method of obtaining authorization to enter Turkey. During this time, it can be used for numerous entrances as well as transit via Turkey. As the Turkey e-Visa is electronically linked to the applicant's Australian passport once approved, the same passport must be presented upon entry into Turkey. The eVisa system allows Australians to apply for an Essential Entry Permit in minutes. There is no need to go to the embassy when applying for Turkey visa online from Australia. Australian eVisa applicants are not required to present any documents in person at the Turkish Embassy. All information is transmitted electronically.

Requirements of Turkey Visa for Australian citizens



A valid Australian passport valid for 150 days beyond the date of arrival.

You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the Turkey visa fees. A valid Email address to receive the visa approval and other notifications in their Inbox.

