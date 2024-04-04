Turkish BIST declines 1.05 percent on Wednesday’s session closing

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Turkish stock market witnessed a decline as the country's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, ended the trading session at 8,945.80 points, indicating a 1.05 percent decrease from the previous day's close. This downturn amounted to a drop of 95.07 points compared to Tuesday's closing figure of 9,040.87 points on the Borsa Istanbul exchange.



Despite this decline, the total market capitalization of the BIST 100 reached an impressive sum of around 7.7 trillion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD240.1 billion, by the time the market closed. The day's trading activities saw a robust volume of transactions, with a daily trading volume totaling 37 billion Turkish liras, which amounts to roughly USD1.15 billion.



Turning to commodities, the price of gold per ounce stood at USD2,306, while Brent crude oil was priced at approximately USD89.83 per barrel as of 6:25 PM local time (1525 GMT).



In the foreign exchange market, the US dollar exchange rate against the Turkish lira was recorded at 31.9354, reflecting the ongoing dynamics of the currency market. Meanwhile, the euro stood at 34.6220 Turkish liras, and the British pound was trading at 40.3341 liras. These currency exchange rates demonstrate the continuing fluctuations and influences within the global financial landscape.

