Denmark Social Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2024-2029 Featuring Facebook, Instagram, Unisport, My Skatepro, And Flauntin

Social commerce industry in Denmark is expected to grow by 25.3% on annual basis to reach US$1.27 billion in 2024. The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 21.0% during 2024-2029. The social commerce GMV in the country will increase from US$1.01 billion in 2023 to reach US$3.30 billion by 2029.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of social commerce industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of social commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 70
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $1.3 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $3.3 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 21.0%
| Regions Covered
| Denmark
Scope
Denmark Social Commerce Key Players
Facebook Instagram Unisport My SkatePro Flauntin
Denmark Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2020-2029
Denmark Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2020-2029
Clothing & Footwear Beauty and Personal Care Food & Grocery Appliances and Electronics Home Improvement Travel Hospitality
Denmark Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Consumer Segment, 2020-2029
Denmark Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2020-2029
Denmark Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2020-2029
Denmark Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2020-2029
Tier-1 Cities Tier-2 Cities Tier-3 Cities
Denmark Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2020-2029
Credit Card Debit Card Bank Transfer Prepaid Card Digital & Mobile Wallet Other Digital Payment Cash
Denmark Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms
Video Commerce Social Network-Led Commerce Social Reselling Group Buying Product Review Platforms
Denmark Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour,2023
By Age By Income Level By Gender
