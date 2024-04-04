Deepika Padukone's 'Deewani Mastani' Song Gets Featured On Oscars' Instagram Page, Ranveer Singh Reacts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Fans of Deepika Padukone were in for a major surprise on Thursday morning when The Academy's official Instagram account posted a video of the Bollywood actress' iconic song 'Deewani Mastani' on its page. 'Deewani Mastani', sung by Shreya Ghoshal, is a hit song from filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's acclaimed film 'Bajirao Mastani', which also stars Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra.

The video

Sharing the video, the page wrote, "Deepika Padukone performing "Deewani Mastani" (sung by Shreya Ghoshal) from the movie 'Bajirao Mastani.' Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Deepika's actor-husband Ranveer, who played Peshwa Bajirao in the film, reacted quickly to the post. "Mesmeric," he wrote in the comment section. Deepika also shared the video on her Instagram stories.

Last year, Deepika Padukone was part of the 95th Academy Awards where she introduced the performance of the Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR'.

Professional front

Deepika and Ranbir are expecting their first child together and it is expected to arrive in September 2024. Deepika will appear in films such as 'Kalki 2898- AD' along with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She will also play a cop's role in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham 3'.