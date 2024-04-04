Swiggy Customer Service Search Turns Into Online Scam Nightmare, Elderly Man Loses Rs 3 Lakh

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) An elderly man's attempt to seek help regarding a missing food delivery from Swiggy took a distressing turn when he unwittingly became trapped in an online scam, resulting in a loss of Rs 3 lakh. Nikhil Chawla, the man's son, shared the harrowing incident on social media, cautioning others about the dangers of online fraud.

In his effort to reach Swiggy's customer service, the elderly man dialed a number he found via a Google search, unaware that it belonged to scammers impersonating Swiggy representatives. Initially losing Rs 35,000 to a UPI scam, he persisted in seeking assistance, only to fall prey to another fraudster who gained remote access to his phone.

This allowed them to pilfer a significant sum from his credit card and obtain access to his bank details, resulting in a loss totaling Rs 2.5-3 lakh.

Deeply troubled by the incident, Nikhil took to X to warn others about such scams. He stressed the prevalence of fraudulent numbers in Google search results and urged for heightened awareness and vigilance.

Swiggy responded by clarifying their lack of an official customer care number and encouraged users to utilise their in-app chat support. They also stressed the importance of reporting such incidents to cybercrime authorities and took measures to combat fraudulent websites.

Despite these measures, Nikhil stressed the necessity of multilingual support and increased awareness, particularly among non-English speakers. He expressed gratitude for the support received and remained committed to raising awareness to prevent similar incidents in the future.

