BREAKING: Former Congress Spokesperson Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

BREAKING: Gourav Vallabh, who quit Congress over no freedom to speak against 'Sanatana Dharma', joins BJP
(This is a developing story.)
