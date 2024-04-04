(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Western Europe OTT TV and Video Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Western European OTT TV episode and movie revenues will reach $48 billion in 2029; up from $31 billion in 2023. The UK will contribute $10 billion in 2029, Germany $9 billion, Italy $5 billion and France $7 billion.
The principal analyst of the study said: "We expect that Netflix, Disney+, Max and Paramount+ together will generate AVOD revenues of $2.4 billion by 2029 - with a further $16.2 billion from SVOD."
Key Topics Covered:
This 152-page PDF and excel report covers movies and TV episodes. The report comes in two parts:
Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 88-page PDF document. Excel workbook covering each year from 2015 to 2029 for 18 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes, AVOD and FAST revenues by major platform. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.
Amazon Amazon Prime Video Apple TV+ Atresmedia Atresplayer Prem Blue+ C More Channel 4 Discovery Disney+ France Televisions Germany 10 Netflix Giga HBO ITVX Joyn M6 Magenta TV App Mediaset Mediaset Infinity MiTele MiTele Plus Movistar+ Lite MTV My5/Pluto MyCanal Netflix NL Ziet Now/Sky NPO NPO Plus Paramount+ Play Suisse Pluto TV Premium Plus Proximus; RAI Roku Channel RTE RTL RTL Play RTL+ RTP RTVE Ruutu Ruutu+ Samsung TV Plus SIC Sky Now Sky Q Internet Sky Stream Sky X SkyShowtime Streamz Talpa TF1 TIMVision TV2 TV2 Play TV3 TV4 TV4 Play TVI Viafree Viaplay Videoland VTM Go Wow
