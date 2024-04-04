Embark On An Unforgettable Escape This Eid Al Fitr At Four Seasons Resort Maldives At Landaa Giraavaru And Four Seasons Resort Maldives At Kuda Huraa

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)

An enchanting staycation awaits at these oceanfront resorts where you will be treated to the pinnacle of hospitality excellence . Book 5 nights or more before April 30 to enjoy 20% savings on the best available rates along with a complimentary daily breakfast

Dubai, UAE (April 2024): If you're looking for a true escape from the ordinary this Eid Al Fitr then look no further. The idyllic land of the Maldives beckons for adventurers seeking an unforgettable sojourn and Four Seasons Resorts Maldives are the perfect choice to savour a magical holiday that will defy all expectations. This Eid Al Fitr, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru and Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa welcome guests to indulge in a sublime getaway that will offer all you need to create cherished memories with your loved ones.



Nestled in the heart of the Maldives, these stunning properties are the ideal destinations to immerse yourself in the azure waters and powdery white sands of this tropical archipelago. Conveniently accessible with direct flights from major cities and airports in the Middle East, reaching these breathtaking resorts has never been easier, ensuring a hassle-free and enjoyable travel experience for your dream holiday.

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru

Perched on one of the world's most beautiful islands in the Baa Atoll which is also a natural UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Four Seasons Resort Landaa Giraavaru is where iridescent blues, jungle greens, and dazzling whites meet innovation, conservation, and wellness. At this incredible resort, you can bask in awe-inspiring views of Blu Beach with its kilometre of white sand, meandering sand spit, and a myriad of culinary options. Guests are invited to indulge in a plethora of activities, such as snorkelling with mantas, rehabilitating sea turtles, and experiencing world-class wellness at AyurMa, a haven for people and the planet.

Eid Staycation Offer

This Eid holiday, step into a Maldivian wonderland to enjoy all this resort has to offer. Book a stay of 5 nights or more before April 30, 2024 to save 20% on the best available rates and enjoy a daily breakfast buffet at Caf Landaa or an a la carte breakfast at Blu Beach Club while revelling in unrivalled comfort and privacy right on the oceanfront.



Indulge your senses with a more-than-Michelin-starred dining experience at Blu Beach Club that serves up sophisticated Italian cuisine, spectacular sunsets and an unbeatable ambience; delight in exquisite Arabic dishes at the overwater restaurant Al Barakat; or craft moments of connection at Caf Landaa, serving Asian and regional specialties. From serene spa treatments at AyurMa to an array of water activities and much more, this is the perfect opportunity to escape the ordinary and enjoy an unforgettable holiday.



Booking Date: Before April 30, 2024

Stay Date: Between April 15 and September 30, 2024

Offer:

20% savings on the best available rate when booking 5 nights or more

Daily breakfast buffet in Caf Landaa or la carte breakfast in Blu restaurant for two guests per bedroom (breakfast is included for four guests with stays in a family villa)

*For booking and more information, please contact Central Reservations Department ... or (960) 66 00 888, or visit the website.

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa

Gently rising from the serene turquoise waters, Four Seasons Resort at Kuda Huraa presents a seamless blend of ocean and sky, creating an ethereal atmosphere that captures the senses. Awarded a fourth-consecutive Forbes Five-Star rating in 2024, this captivating resort embraces the mesmerising surroundings to bring you closer to the ocean and its secrets. From its legendary, heart-centred service, charming village setting, and host of dining and recreational facilities, this tropical resort is the epitome of serene island living.

Eid Staycation Offer

Immerse yourself in the enchanting beauty of the Maldives at Four Seasons Resort Kuda Huraa, where an exceptional Eid staycation awaits. Book your stay for 5 nights or more before April 30 and enjoy 20% off the best available rates, along with a daily breakfast buffet. With a range of accommodation options including beachfront villas and over-water retreats to choose from, you can enjoy picturesque views and modern elegance infused with traditional Maldivian charm throughout your stay.

Savour tantalising culinary delights of Baraabaru, which elegantly crafts the best of Indian cuisine, or explore modern pan-Asian flavours at Caf Hurra, adjacent to one of the resort's refreshing pools. Those seeking rejuvenation and relaxation can head to the resort's The Island Spa, where expert therapists pamper you with holistic rituals to nourish the body and mind. Book your stay today and prepare to escape the ordinary and create unforgettable memories at this serene resort.



Booking Date: Before April 30, 2024

Stay Date: Between April 15 and September 30, 2024

Offer:

20% savings on the best available rate when booking 5 nights or more

Daily breakfast buffet in Caf Huraa for two guests per bedroom (breakfast is included for four guests with stays in a family bungalow)

*Offer does not apply to suites. Other terms and conditions may apply

*For booking and more information, please contact Central Reservations Department ... or (960) 66 00 888, or visit the website



