AZAL's Summer Schedule Includes Over 50 Cities Worldwide

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Starting from March 31, Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL,will switch to its summer seasonal timetable, effective untilOctober 26, Trend reports with reference to AzerbaijanAirlines CJSC.

Within this schedule, the airline introduces more than 50 citiesworldwide, providing a diverse array of travel options.

From April to October, passengers can embark on flights tovarious destinations across the globe, including Asian cities suchas Dubai, Tbilisi, Aktau, Almaty, Astana, Batumi, Bishkek, Dammam,Jeddah, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Medina, Mumbai, New Delhi,Beijing, Tashkent, Tel Aviv, Urgench, and Riyadh.

Furthermore, within the summer schedule, AZAL offers severalroutes to Türkiye:



Istanbul: 4 flights daily.

Ankara: 1 flight daily.

Antalya: 3 times per week from April to May, increasing todaily during the summer.

Bodrum: daily from late June to the first week ofSeptember.

Dalaman: 4 times per week.

Izmir: 3 times per week from April to mid-June, daily from lateJune to the first week of September. Trabzon: 3 flights per week from April to May, with anadditional frequency during the summer months.

Additionally, AZAL offers a wide range of European destinationsfor travellers to explore. Passengers can journey to Barcelona,Berlin, Vienna, Chisinau, Tivat, London, Milan, Paris, or Pragueand immerse themselves in the charm of these cities.

Moreover, flights to various cities in Russia are available,including Moscow, Astrakhan, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Kazan,Makhachkala, Mineralnye Vody, Novosibirsk, Samara, St. Petersburg,Sochi, and Ufa.

Within the summer schedule, the airline will operate dailyflights to the following cities: Nakhchivan, Dubai, Aktau, TelAviv, Ankara, Moscow, Tbilisi, and during the summer months, toIzmir, Bodrum, and Antalya.

For optimal flight time and purchase tickets at more favourableprices, the airline advises travellers to plan their journeys inadvance.