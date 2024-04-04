TSMC ensures staff safety amid Taiwan earthquake, suspends operations for inspection

(MENAFN) Following a significant earthquake that struck Taiwan early Wednesday, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has affirmed the safety of all its workers, with evacuated employees beginning to return to some factory lines. The earthquake, which caused building collapses and prompted tsunami warnings from Japan and the Philippines, resulted in the unfortunate loss of at least four lives.



A spokesperson from TSMC reported that initial inspections of construction sites revealed no abnormalities. However, as a precautionary measure, the company opted to suspend work on the sites for the remainder of the day. Further inspections will be conducted before resuming operations, and TSMC is currently evaluating the full extent of the quake's impact.



TSMC had previously evacuated some employees from certain factories in accordance with the company's safety protocols. Meanwhile, the company's shares experienced a 1 percent decline, leading to a decrease in its market value to USD639.65 billion.



In response to the earthquake, the Taiwan Stock Exchange conducted checks on its computer and network systems and confirmed that they were all functioning normally. As TSMC and other entities assess and address the aftermath of the earthquake, the priority remains ensuring the safety and well-being of employees and the continued stability of operations.

