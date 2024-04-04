India reveals manufacturing potential amid trade pressures

(MENAFN) Amidst the backdrop of evolving global economic landscapes and escalating trade tensions between China and the United States, questions arise regarding India's role in the global manufacturing arena. The exodus of numerous technology and electronics firms from China in pursuit of a more stable environment prompts speculation about India's potential to emerge as a primary destination for global manufacturing.



India, aspiring to position itself as the foremost industrial alternative to China, aims to claim the title of Asia's largest manufacturer. However, a report by the American network CNBC suggests that India must first surpass Vietnam in this race. This assertion sparks considerable debate among stakeholders and economists, given India's vast potential, significant human resources, and burgeoning domestic market. Despite these strengths, the nation grapples with various challenges that could hinder its ambition to attain this objective, notably bureaucratic hurdles and tax complexities, as highlighted by experts.



The intensification of competition with China has prompted the United States to adopt a strategy of fostering alliances, dubbed the "friends-in" agenda. Under the Biden administration, American companies are encouraged to relocate their electronics and technology manufacturing operations from China to more favorable destinations, particularly Vietnam and India. This shift reflects not only the economic implications of trade tensions but also geopolitical considerations driving the reconfiguration of global supply chains.

