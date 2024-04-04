State Emergency Service Shows Consequences Of Shahed UAV Attack On Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of April 4, the enemy once again attacked Kharkiv, using Shahed combat UAVs. Four people were killed, including three rescuers.

According to the State Emergency Service , drone attacks damaged several residential buildings at different addresses. One woman was killed. Residents were injured. Additionally, fires broke out at the sites of the attacks.

Upon arriving at the scene, the rescuers were again attacked by drones. Two of the rescuers died at the scene from their injuries. Another rescuer died on the way to the hospital. One rescuer was injured.

The SES equipment was damaged.

The liquidation of the attack's consequences is currently underway.

As reported, there may be power outages in some districts. All emergency and utility services, as well as volunteers are working at the sites.

Photo: SES