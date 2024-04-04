               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

State Emergency Service Shows Consequences Of Shahed UAV Attack On Kharkiv


4/4/2024 1:06:22 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of April 4, the enemy once again attacked Kharkiv, using Shahed combat UAVs. Four people were killed, including three rescuers.

According to the State Emergency Service , drone attacks damaged several residential buildings at different addresses. One woman was killed. Residents were injured. Additionally, fires broke out at the sites of the attacks.

Upon arriving at the scene, the rescuers were again attacked by drones. Two of the rescuers died at the scene from their injuries. Another rescuer died on the way to the hospital. One rescuer was injured.

The SES equipment was damaged.

The liquidation of the attack's consequences is currently underway.

As reported, there may be power outages in some districts. All emergency and utility services, as well as volunteers are working at the sites.

Photo: SES

MENAFN04042024000193011044ID1108057146

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search