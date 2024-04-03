JAF Conducts Seven Airdrops To Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordanian Armed Forces - Arab Army (JAF), in cooperation with other countries, carried out on Wednesday seven airdrops to the north of the war-torn Gaza Strip.

These airdrops were conducted in response to the humanitarian duty and as part of Jordan's ongoing efforts to support the resilience of the Palestinians and alleviate the repercussions of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The operation involved the participation of one aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, three aircraft from the US, one aircraft from the UAE, one aircraft from Egypt, and one aircraft from Germany, JAF reiterated its commitment to continue aid delivery via an air bridge to provide humanitarian and medical supplies, whether by flights from Marka Airport towards El Arish International Airport, airdrops on the Gaza Strip, or land aid convoys.



This endeavour is part of Jordan's ongoing efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians in the besieged strip and to support them amidst the difficult circumstances imposed by the Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7.

The JAF has conducted 69 airdrops since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, alongside 139 airdrops executed by the army in collaboration with other countries.