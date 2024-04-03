Patriarch Bartholomew Wants Common Date For Celebration Of Easter

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew has called on Eastern and Western Christians to celebrate Easter together.

That's according to Catholic Culture , Ukrinform reports.

The Patriarch expressed hope that an agreement on a common date could be reached already next year.

"We beseech the Lord of Glory that the forthcoming Easter celebration next year [April 20 on both calendars] will not merely be a fortuitous occurrence, but rather the beginning of a unified date for its observance by both Eastern and Western Christianity," he said.

According to the report, 2025 marks the 1,700th anniversary of the convening of the First Ecumenical Synod in Nicaea that formulated, in particular, the rules for determining the date for Easter. Many years ago, Bartholomew already called the agreement on the common date for Easter an important topic for preparing for the anniversary.

"We are optimistic, as there is goodwill and willingness on both sides. Because, indeed, it is a scandal to celebrate separately the unique event of the one Resurrection of the One Lord," he said.

Easter fell this year on March 31 on the Gregorian calendar, and falls on May 5 on the Julian calendar.

