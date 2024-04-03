Crackdown On Illegal Mining In Gujarat's Gir Somnath District

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, April 4 (IANS) In a crackdown on illegal mining, authorities in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district in an operation confiscated assets worth Rs 1.24 crore including a JCB machine, an official said on Wednesday.

An official said that raids were conducted in the Sindhaj and Govindpur Bhandariya areas.

This action follows years of rampant illegal mining within the eco-sensitive zone of the Gir sanctuary, Gujarat's renowned habitat for the Asiatic lion.

The unchecked exploitation has heightened the threat to wildlife and exacerbated the man-animal conflict in the region.

The Gir sanctuary, hosting over 523 lions, has seen many of these majestic animals migrate to the adjacent coastal belts of Gir-Somnath and Amreli districts, where illegal mining thrives.

Approximately 30 mines operate near the sanctuary, posing a risk to the wildlife and ecosystem.