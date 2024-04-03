Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso Arrives In Azerbaijan For Official Visit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso hasarrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Congolese President atHeydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the nationalflags of the two countries.

President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso waswelcomed by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov,Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and other officials.