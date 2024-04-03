Ukraine, Finland Presidents Discuss Increasing Defense Production

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of Finland Alexander Stubb have discussed defense production, as well as Finland's experience in the construction of shelters.

Zelensky said this at a joint briefing with the President of Finland in Kyiv, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Today we also discussed defense production with Mr. President of Finland. We are really interested in this," he said.

The parties also discussed defense co-production and experience in security solutions for the construction of shelters. The President of Ukraine emphasized Finland's principled approach to sanctions against Russia for its aggressive war.

According to him, there are already some projects between the states and between the private sector of Ukraine and Finland, "which add strength to our nations."

"We can do much more, namely in defense production," the head of state emphasized.

Zelensky also emphasized that Ukraine would be grateful to Finland for its experience in security solutions for public spaces, especially in the construction of shelters.

"We are counting on your experience and your strength to help speed up the process of building shelters in the educational, medical and civilian sectors of our country," the President summarized.

As reported by Ukrinform, Finland is allocating the 23rd package of assistance to Ukraine worth EUR 188 million, which includes air defense systems and large-caliber ammunition.

Photo: President's Office