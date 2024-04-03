UK To Transfer Batch Of Demining Equipment To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United Kingdom has signed a contract with Pearson Engineering for the repair of demining equipment that will be transferred to Ukraine.

Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S), which is part of the British Ministry of Defense, announced this on social platform X , according to Ukrinform.

The company noted that Ukraine is the most war-mined country in the world. Therefore, DE&S signed a contract with Pearson Engineering to supply multi-purpose vehicle interfaces, which have been gifted by the British Army and refurbished by Pearson Engineering.

According to the website of Pearson Engineering, the contract is part of the over £100million maintenance and manoeuvre support package announced in October 2023.

The contract includes the supply of multi-purpose vehicle interfaces that will allow armoured vehicles already in Ukraine to accept self-protection mine ploughs.

The vehicle interfaces will allow Ukraine's armoured vehicle fleet to not only use mine ploughs to clear safe routes, but also to accept a wide range of other types of ground engaging equipment, should it be needed, to defeat other types of natural and deliberate obstacles. Remotely controlled mine clearance vehicles called MW370 have also been provided to defeat ordnance and to create safe routes across large stretches of civilian land, as well as Barbadian Mine Rollers designed to protect against pressure-fused mines and IEDs.

Equipment has been provided with comprehensive spares and sustainment packages.

As reported, in September, the United Kingdom provided Ukraine with more than 1,500 sets of mine clearing and explosive ordnance disposal equipment.

