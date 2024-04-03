Bridgestone MEA And Gearup Offer Exhilarating Driving Experience With Supercar Track Day

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Bridgestone, a global leader in tyre and rubber products, in collaboration with GearUp, an esteemed supercar club, organised an exceptional Supercar Track Day at Dubai Autodrome recently. The event offered an enthralling experience for car enthusiasts by fusing Bridgestone's state-of-the-art tyre technology with unmatched driving adventure.

The event offered a platform to showcase Bridgestone's pioneering product range and network with car enthusiasts. This partnership emphasised the company's dedication to innovation and offering unique experiences to customers.

At the core of this initiative is Bridgestone's OE partnership with Lamborghini, highlighting the exclusive Potenza Sport tyres, which feature an innovative asymmetric tread design, ensuring enhanced road grip, braking capabilities and overall driving excellence.

Jacques Fourie, President of Bridgestone Middle East and Africa said:“The luxury Supercar Track Day at Dubai Autodrome proved to be a successful endeavour, exemplifying Bridgestone's dedication to the essence of innovation and performance. It was truly thrilling to witness our products pushing the limits of performance on the track, showcasing their exceptional capabilities. We are extremely grateful for GearUp's support in organising the event, which served as an ideal platform to showcase our innovative tyre technology. Furthermore, we extend our gratitude to Ultimate Motors for their collaboration on the Lamborghini OE project, which has played a pivotal role in propelling the driving experience to unprecedented heights.”

Rebecca Eccles, Managing Director of Gear Up Events LLC, said:“We are delighted about our partnership with Bridgestone for the Gear Up & The Luxury Network Track Day. Attendees, including members of Gear Up Private Members Club and other guests, enjoyed an immersive experience as they engaged with the Bridgestone brand while driving their cars on the Full GP Circuit at Dubai Autodrome. Over 300 guests attending the event had an unforgettable experience with Bridgestone's exceptional showcase, featuring a 360 Photo Booth and VR display. We eagerly anticipate our next exciting collaboration.”

The Supercar Track Day was a resounding success, making a substantial impact on brand awareness and recall across a wide range of consumer base. The event served as an exceptional platform for networking with car enthusiasts, ensuring long-standing connections and reaffirming Bridgestone's commitment to performance and innovation.