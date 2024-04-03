Azerbaijan, India Discuss COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The delegation led by Yalchin Rafiyev, the chief negotiator ofthe 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UNFramework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), met with LeenaNandan, the secretary of the Indian Ministry of Environment,Forestry and Climate, Azernews reports, citing thepost shared by COP29 on its official "X" account.

The parties discussed COP29 within the framework of the UNFramework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Note that COP29 will be held in Azerbaijan in 2024. The decisionwas made at the plenary session of COP28 on December 11. Azerbaijansuccessfully participated in the COP28 held in Abu Dhabi lastyear.

Besides, Azerbaijan confirmed its commitment to reduce theemission of greenhouse gases by 35 percent by 2030 and increasethis target by 40 percent by 2050. Fulfilling the commitments underthe Paris Agreement adopted in 2015 and actively working in thisregard are priority issues for the government of Azerbaijan.

The Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention onClimate Change (UNFCCC) has been held annually since 1995. Theevent aims to assess the progress made in combating climate changearound the world.