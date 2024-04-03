Palestine Affirms Support To Arab, Int'l Efforts Aiming For Full UN Membership

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 3 (KUNA) -- Palestine's permanent representative to the Arab League Muhannad Al-Aklouk affirmed his country's support to both Arab and International efforts at the United Nations Security Council aiming to resolve the situation and attain Palestine full UN membership.

Al-Aklouk was addressing the League's irregular session held on Wednesday at the representative level to tackle the ongoing genocide and policy of starvation committed by Israeli occupation.

He called on states, parliaments, civil society organizations and human rights unions to intervene urgently rules and hold Israeli officials accountable for their heinous crimes, as per the stipulations of international justice.

The Palestinian official voiced his confidence in the Arab-bloc's ability to adopt economic, legal, political and diplomatic measures to exert influence and put a stop to the genocide.

Al-Aklouk relayed the horrors of the Palestinian reality saying that over the past six months, Israeli occupation killed and injured more than 100,000 Palestinian, and destroyed more than 370,000 homes, as well as thousands of facilities and infrastructure.

He also took the chance to urge the UNSC to adopt a resolution implementing a ceasefire and allowing for the flow of aid, as well as force the occupation to seize its aggression on Palestinian people. (end)

