$82.5Mln Splurged Last Year On Digital Games In Jordan-Intaj

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 3 (Petra) - The total volume of spending on digital games in Jordan last year amounted to about $82.5 million, according to a report by the Market Study Unit at Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (Intaj).According to an Intaj statement Wednesday, about $17 million were spent on downloading paid games, and $7.3 million went to live game streaming.Spending on in-video-game advertising amounted to $6.6 million and mobile games dominated the largest share with $45 million splurged, while expenditure on online games stood at $6.5 million, the report pointed out.The report indicated that the total number of users who downloaded games, used live game streaming, mobile games, and online games reached 5.9 million users in 2023.Additionally, the unit forecast spending to rise to about $103 million in 2027, based its forecasts on an annual basis for growth, market size, and competition among developers of digital games.