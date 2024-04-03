Goan Association To Host 24Th Annual May Queen Ball Next Month

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The much awaited grand gala traditional 24th Annual May Queen Ball organised by the Goan Welfare Association, Qatar (GWA) in collaboration with Orbit Events and Marketing, is all set to roll on May 10 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Doha from 7pm onwards.

The highlight of the event will be the crowning of 24th May Queen by the Bollywood celebrities. The annual May Queen Ball is the signature event of GWA that has grown from strength to strength over the years, since its inception. Guests from different parts of the globe will visit in huge numbers to attend along with local guests.

“Bollywood celebrities attending this mega event every year has helped us to build a strong bond between Bollywood celebrities and the Indian community in Qatar,” said Simon D'Silva, president of Goan Welfare Association.

Mark Revlon, the Goan iconic singing sensation will be performing for the first time in Qatar for the May Queen Ball event. Mark Revlon is a self-taught musician, a music producer and has a band named Mark Revlon Band which is one of the most popular bands in Goa. He has performed and enthralled audiences in USA, England, Scotland, Canada, Australia, Italy, Kazakhstan, Bahrain, Oman, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and across various states in India.

To set the floor on fire, Goa's top and India's hottest live band Raagas2Riches will perform for the evening. Raagas2Riches has gained viral reputation in the live music scene with their impressive musicianship, dynamic performances, and captivating stage presence. The band covers music from genres like retro, pop, Latin, reggae, blues, rock, metal, Bollywood and many more.

Band Group Photo (l to R: Amaro Fernandes, Jonathan Dias, Raul Dmello, Jason Colaco, Alocoque Morenas & Nathaniel Nazareth)

The band members include Raul Dmello, Alacoque Morenas, Jonathan Dias, Jason Colaco, Nathaniel Nazareth, and Sanio Fernandes.

The 24th edition of May Queen Ball that will be held in Qatar's vibrant capital city, Doha, promises to be an unforgettable evening of entertainment with best of music and popular Bollywood celebrities in attendance, claims Simon D'Silva.

To cater Bollywood favourites and English pop/rock, we have Doha's favourite DJ Chris Bouward. He is a DJ, musician, singer and multi-talented. The youth of Doha are eagerly waiting for his DJ performance.

The event will be hosted byGoa's top host and ace compere Updesh Swar. A gifted personality with natural communicating skills par excellence, Updesh redefines professionalism and poise on and off stage.

In the past, May Queen Ball event has been graced by Indian celebrities, Indian ministers, MLA's, Indian ambassadors to Qatar, diplomats and VIPs.

For more details on the event, contact 55550491, 55530823, 55529397 and 55218480.