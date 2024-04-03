Swiggy Instamart VP & Head SCM Karan Arora Steps Down

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) Swiggy Instamart's vice president and head of supply chain management (SCM), Karan Arora, on Wednesday announced his departure from the company after a three-and-a-half year tenure with the firm.

With this, Arora joins a growing list of VPs and senior vice presidents (SVPs) who have left Swiggy over the past year.

"After 3.5 years of building Swiggy Instamart, this exhilarating journey of mine comes to an end," Arora wrote in a LinkedIn post.

"I believe e-commerce gives us a non-linear platform for growth but what I've also learnt is that disruptions in this space can be even quicker. Joining hands with Karthik Gurumurthy and cofounding something exciting," he added.

In April 2023, Instamart's former chief technology officer (CTO), Dale Vaz, quit to start his own venture.

In May, Ashish Lingamneni, the company's VP and head of brand and product marketing, also left. Lingamneni's departure occurred only a few weeks after Nishad Kenkre, VP and head of revenue and growth, had already left Instamart.

On Arora's departure, a Swiggy spokesperson told IANS, "During his tenure of over 3.5 years with Swiggy, Karan has helped in building Swiggy Instamart. As he embarks on his entrepreneurial journey, we extend our best wishes and full support from the Swiggy team".

Other top executives who have left Swiggy include -- Anuj Rathi, Sidharth Satpathy and Karthik Gurumurthy.