Qabil Ashirov

The interest of Western countries is to deprive Armenia of itssovereignty.

Maria Zakharova, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of ForeignAffairs of Russia, said this in her statement on Russia's "Zvezda"TV channel.

"This is exactly what the Western curators want from Armenia -the loss of its sovereignty, nothing else. They have conducted suchexperiments with many states that are currently developing theireconomic capabilities, so to speak. There are many promises. Forexample, the European Union and Washington invest in Serbia,provide economic support, etc.; they made promises. However, noneof the promises have been fulfilled," she said.

M. Zakharova noted that Western countries do not provide anyassistance to Armenia in the normalisation of relations withAzerbaijan. She added that what they want is to capture thecountry's political strata and manipulate them for their ownpurposes.

"They want to achieve full influence over the country and thepolitical elite. But those who are trying to undermine thesituation in the South Caucasus and try to use Armenia as a toolwant to achieve geopolitical influence," the official of Russia'sForeign Ministry added.