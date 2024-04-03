DXB LIVE Achieves Phenomenal Growth, Expands Business in 2023

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 3 April, 2024: DXB LIVE, the experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), recorded significant growth in 2023, doubling its business against the previous year with 100% growth over a 12-month period. Throughout the year, the agency provided its services to 500 prominent events, spanning exhibitions, conferences, festivals, public and entertainment events, graduation ceremonies, sporting and artistic events and weddings. Notably, it achieved a 36% surge in the number of exhibitions stands that were designed and constructed, surpassing 300 in total, including 20 in Europe, America, Asia, and the Middle East, collectively covering a total area of over 145,000 square meters – twice in size compared with 2022.



An Exceptional Year

Khalid Al Hammadi, Senior Vice President of DXB LIVE said: "2023 was an exceptional year by any measure, resulting in unprecedented results. From our pivotal role in shaping numerous global events such as COP28 and the World Radiocommunication Conference - ITU WRC 2023, to extending our integrated services beyond the UAE borders, we embarked on a journey of expansion into growing markets like Saudi Arabia and Africa, where the technology, entertainment, sports, and festival sectors are experiencing remarkable growth. We look forward to fostering new partnerships with esteemed global entities operating in event organisation and management. Currently, we are exploring opportunities for expansion in Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman and we remain committed to forging alliances with leading international event management companies to drive that growth,” he added. “Our three decades of experience has allowed us to build and grow new business partnerships, bolstering Dubai’s reputation as a global hub for events and strengthening DWTC’s position in the city’s events ecosystem. Our strategy in 2024 and beyond is to continue to develop our team, enhance our capabilities, and create rewarding employment opportunities for Emiratis in the event management industry.”





Pioneering International Conferences

DXB LIVE orchestrated a series of groundbreaking international conferences in 2023, with 10 inaugural events held for the first time in Dubai and the UAE, including COP28. Hosted at Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai, COP28 convened more than 140 Heads of State, 30 Presidents and 500 Parliamentarians and experts, representing 100 parliaments and international organisations around the world. DXB LIVE designed and constructed areas in both the Green Zone – covering a total of 27,000 square meters; plus, parts of the Blue Zone, attracting 320,000 visitors.



In parallel, the agency was responsible for the design and construction of the halls and facilities and provided all supporting services for the largest and most important event of its kind in the telecommunications sector, the World Radiocommunication Conference (ITU WRC 2023).



Furthermore, DXB LIVE organised the ICOPLAST Conference, which attracted 1,500 plastic surgeons from 112 countries, and more than 60 international participating associations. The event also included the MEIDAM conference and exhibition, attracting 3,200 specialised doctors and experts in dermatology and cosmetic medicine, an increase of 30% compared to 2022.



Leading Contractor Behind 60+ Major Events and 200+ Activity Areas

DXB LIVE played a pivotal role as the main contractor for more than 60 major events, including exhibitions, conferences, and various activities, held across a combined area of over 2.2 million square meters. This included flagship events like Gulfood, GITEX Global, GISEC, CABSAT, Future Festival World Sumit, INTERSEC, and others. Additionally, the agency constructed over 200 event and activity areas.



A Global Impact

DXB LIVE made significant strides within the global events landscape, offering comprehensive event services across various exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The agency expanded its footprint by constructing 20 exhibition stands in Barcelona, Amsterdam, Istanbul, Riyadh, Marrakech, and New Delhi. Additionally, the agency created exhibition pavilions for the UAE Ministry of Economy in Russia and South Korea. As part of its international expansion plan, DXB LIVE participated in and promoted its services at global exhibitions in the United States, Germany, Greece, India and Australia.



GITEX Africa’s Debut

GITEX Africa made its inaugural debut under the management of DXB LIVE, serving as the main contractor for the event held in Marrakech, Morocco, in 2023. The exhibition showcased five cutting-edge display platforms tailored for industry leaders such as HP, Oracle, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Rubrik, and Schneider Electric, highlighting innovative IT solutions. Additionally, the successful launch of the Saudi Food Exhibition in Riyadh in 2023 further solidified DXB LIVE's expertise in event management. Both exhibitions are set to return for their second editions in 2024.



A Successful Second Edition of World of Coffee

In collaboration with the Specialty Coffee Association, DXB LIVE organised the second edition of the World of Coffee exhibition, bringing together professionals from the coffee industry, including experts, pioneers, traders, investors and farmers. The largest event of its kind in the coffee industry in the region attracted more than 10,000 specialised visitors, with 1,500 companies and brands participating from 48 countries worldwide. The event successfully enhanced Dubai's position as a global hub for the coffee industry.





Diverse Community Events

DXB LIVE curated a diverse array of 15 community events throughout the year, showcasing the cultural richness of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, from a number of stunning drone shows to festivals, artistic performances, and musical concerts featuring both Arab and international artists.



Highlights included the beloved Modesh World, a sprawling 30,000 square meter extravaganza that captivated over 200,000 attendees in 2023. The event offered more than 90 rides, numerous event areas, daily performances, workshops, and a diverse range of culinary offerings. Additionally, the second edition of Souq Al Freej provided a platform for small-to-medium enterprises to showcase their home-made products.



Another standout was Hatta Cultural Nights, a landmark event that helped solidify Hatta's position on the tourism map. This celebration showcased an engaging lineup of entertainment, exhibitions, and performances meticulously crafted to deepen the audience's connection with local heritage. Through a captivating blend of traditional shows, informative exhibits, and cultural demonstrations, Hatta Cultural Nights offered an enriching journey into the region's history and culture, enhancing visitors' appreciation of this unique destination.



Weddings See Exponential Growth

Weddings at Dubai World Trade Centre also witnessed exponential growth due to world-class integrated services, including stunning floral displays and interior decor delivered to the highest global standards. The DXB LIVE team successfully organised 65 weddings in 2023, with some events hosting over 2,000 guests.



Al Hammadi concluded: "DXB LIVE's remarkable achievements in 2023 underscore our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the global events industry. Our exponential growth, marked by doubling our business and orchestrating groundbreaking international conferences, reflect not only our dedication but also Dubai's position as a premier destination for world-class events. As we move ahead into 2024, we remain steadfast in our mission to elevate the city’s status as a global hub, fostering collaboration, and driving economic growth through unforgettable experiences."





