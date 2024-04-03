Kuwait Amir Sends Congratulation Cable To Senegalese Pres.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 2 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulation to President of the Republic of the Senegal Bassirou Diomaye Faye on the occasion of electing him as a president and taking constitutional oath. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished President Faye good health and wellbeing, and further development of the people of Senegal. (end) sm

