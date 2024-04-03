China criticizes amendment of US semiconductor export rules

(MENAFN) China has strongly voiced its opposition to the latest revisions made by the United States to its rules on semiconductor exports, asserting that these changes will disrupt the global semiconductor market and hinder cooperation among companies. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce, as quoted by the state-run Xinhua News Agency, emphasized that the recent amendment to semiconductor export controls came swiftly, less than six months after the initial rules were introduced on October 17, 2023.



According to the ministry, global companies, including those based in the United States, rely on a stable and predictable business environment for operations. However, the United States' decision to expand the scope of national security concerns and unilaterally tighten control procedures through rule revisions has introduced additional obstacles to normal trade cooperation between Chinese and American firms.



The ministry underscored the highly globalized nature of the semiconductor sector, which has evolved over decades in adherence to market principles and the choices made by companies. In light of this, China, as the world's largest semiconductor market, reiterated its commitment to collaborating with all stakeholders to foster mutually beneficial cooperation and reinforce the security and stability of the global semiconductor industrial chain and supply chain.



China's response reflects its concerns over the potential ramifications of the US amendments on the semiconductor industry, highlighting the importance of maintaining an open and cooperative approach to address challenges and sustain the industry's growth and resilience.

