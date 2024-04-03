ISW: Attack On Oil Refinery In Tatarstan Is Significant Inflection In Ukraine's Capability To Strike Far Into Russian Rear

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine conducted long-range unidentified unmanned aerial systems (UAS) strikes against Russian military production and oil refinery infrastructure in the Republic of Tatarstan, over 1,200 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said this in its latest report , according to Ukrinform.

ISW experts said referring to Reuters that the Ukrainian drone strike on Taneko, Russia's third-largest oil refinery, impacted a core refining unit at the facility responsible for roughly half of the facility's oil refining. Reuters noted that its own data shows that constant Ukrainian drone strikes against Russian oil refineries, such as Taneko, have shut down about 14 percent of Russia's overall refining capacity.

“The April 2 strikes are the first Ukrainian strikes on Tatarstan, and the distance of the targets from Ukraine's borders represents a significant inflection in Ukraine's demonstrated capability to conduct long-range strikes far into the Russian rear. ISW continues to assess that such Ukrainian strikes are a necessary component of Ukraine's campaign to use asymmetric means to degrade industries that supply and support the Russian military,” the report says.

As reported by Ukrinform, the nighttime "bavovna” [expositions] at the oil refinery in Tatarstan was a joint operation of the SBU and the HUR. A Ukrainian long-range drone hit the primary oil refining unit at the Nizhnekamsk refinery, causing a fire.