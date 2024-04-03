Argentina addresses dengue fever outbreak with focus on mosquito control

(MENAFN) Argentina's government attributed a record outbreak of dengue fever to a "lack of prevention last year" and outlined its strategy to combat the disease by targeting the mosquito responsible for its transmission rather than relying on a vaccine.



In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health disclosed that it has collaborated with each province since December to implement "permanent epidemiological monitoring." This proactive approach is grounded in the belief that "eliminating the mosquito in the territory is the first line of defense" to halt the spread of dengue fever.



"This is a task that must be continuously carried out, not just due to the current situation, but anticipating the next season to arrive with a smaller mosquito population," it declared.



Regarding immunization, the ministry stated that last April, Argentina approved the safety of a dengue vaccine "but since then neither the previous government, nor the infectious disease specialists, nor the international organizations reached a consensus for recommending it as a strategy to be included in the national vaccination calendar."



According to a report released by the ministry, Argentina has registered a concerning total of 163,419 confirmed cases of dengue as of March 31. This outbreak has been characterized by the persistent and accelerated spread of infections across the country, prompting heightened efforts to address the situation.

