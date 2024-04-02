Sale Of Meat And Liquor Banned In Sri Lanka For Three Days In May

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The sale of meat and liquor has been banned in Sri Lanka for three days in May, the Government announced.

Cabinet Spokesman Bandula Gunawardena said that Sri Lanka's Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Ministry had submitted a request to ban the slaughter of animals and close meat stalls and liquor stores on May 22, 23 and 24 to coincide with a series of programms to be held for the State Vesak festival.

Gunawardena said that the Cabinet approved the proposal submitted by the Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Ministry.

The State Vesak festival is scheduled to be held from May 21 to 27 in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)