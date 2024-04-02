Ukraine's State-Owned Mines Boost Coal Production

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Despite the war risks, shelling, power outages and personnel shortages, the production output of coal at Ukrainian state-owned mines has been exceeding the pre-war levels for several months.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Energy Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In March 2022, state-owned mining enterprises produced 173 thousand tonnes of coal, and this figure had been declining for a long time. Meanwhile, the production output of coal came to 178 thousand tonnes in January 2024, 197 thousand tonnes in February 2024, and 221 thousand tonnes in March 2024 (which is 24% higher compared to January 2024),” the report states.

The daily production rate of coal also increased, from an average of 4.1 thousand tonnes in September 2023 to 7.1 thousand tonnes in March 2024.

“The high-quality performance of the state-owned coal industry is the result of the continuous joint efforts of the Energy Ministry and coal mining companies. And we have further development plans that will allow us not only to stabilize the situation in the industry, but also to promote its further development, namely by increasing coal production volumes, which is important in view of preparations for the next heating season,” Ukrainian Energy Deputy Minister Oleksandr Kheilo noted.

With the increased production output of coal at state-owned mines, coal stocks in the warehouses of energy companies are also rising. In late March 2024, thermal power plants and combined heat and power plants accumulated about 1.208 million tonnes of coal in warehouses, which is 508 thousand tonnes higher compared to the target plan.

A reminder that thermal generating facilities are expected to accumulate 1.8 million tonnes of coal before the next heating season.

Photo: Ukrainian Energy Ministry