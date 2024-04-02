The Netherlands Allocating EUR 10M To Help Ukraine In Probing War Crimes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Netherlands will allocate EUR 10 million to support the investigation of war crimes and the work of Ukrainian prosecutors.

That's according to the Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot, who spoke at the final press conference following the International Conference "Restoring Justice for Ukraine" in The Hague.

Impunity flourishes through silence, she noted, adding that today, partners spoke up in a loud and understandable voice. Impunity must not be recognized anywhere, including in Ukraine, she said.

The top diplomat also noted that the first reports were submitted to the register of damages caused by Russian aggression against Ukraine.

As of today, more than 100 such reports have been submitted, while less than 18 months ago, this was just an idea, the minister recalled.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the International Conference "Restoring Justice for Ukraine" announced the launch of applications to the register of damages caused by Russian aggression against Ukraine. The register is now accepting compensation applications from those affected by Russian aggression. So far, it is one category of applicants who are eligible to apply – for damage or destruction of homes. In total, the register will include over 40 categories. The register of damages caused by Russian aggression is the first element of the global compensation mechanism, the development of which was initiated by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine in May 2022 together with international partners. It is envisaged that the compensatory mechanism will include a damage register, and in the future – a commission for consideration of applications and the relevant fund.

