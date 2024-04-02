Gulmarg Gondola Draws Record 1 Million Tourists

Officials attribute this surge in visitors to the Gulmarg Gondola as a catalyst for tourism, breathing new life into the valley's tourism sector. The cable car has become a symbol of adventure and beauty, attracting travellers from far and wide to experience its breathtaking views and thrilling rides.

Gulmarg Gondola soars to new heights! For the first time ever more than 1 million tourists took the Gulmarg Gondola Cable Car Ride in FY 2023-24. Revenue crosses more than 110 Crores. J&K Tourism sees unprecedented growth which continues to surpass all previous figures,” J&K Tourism Department shared on a social media site X.

Tourism officials highlighted the integral role of the Gulmarg Gondola in enhancing the tourist experience. They said visitors often express that their trip to Gulmarg would feel incomplete without experiencing the iconic cable car ride.

Notably, the Gulmarg Cable Car comprises two phases; one from Gulmarg resort to Kongdori valley and the second from Kongdori to Apharwath Peak. The first phase reaches an altitude of 8,694 feet, while the second ascends to the towering Apharwat peak at 13,058 feet. With 108 cabins and 18 towers, the Gulmarg Gondola provides a safe and exhilarating experience for all visitors.

However, last year (2022-2023), the number of tourists who had a Gondola ride was 8.5 lakh, while in 2021-2022, 6 lakh tourists took the ride. The demand is 7000-8000 per day, but as per capacity, the Gondola can only ferry 3400-3500 tourists daily.

The inception of the Gulmarg Gondola project dates back to 1988, and despite facing challenges, the first phase was completed in 1998, opening its doors to the public. Since then, it has remained a cornerstone of Kashmir's tourism industry, captivating the hearts of millions of visitors with its charm and beauty.

The ascent of the Gulmarg Gondola reflects not only its increasing popularity but also the enduring allure of Jammu and Kashmir's breathtaking landscapes. As tourism continues to flourish, the skies are truly the limit for this Himalayan gem .



