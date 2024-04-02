Dodgy Publications Boost China's Science Stature

The rankings programs draw heavily upon quantitative assessments called“indicators.” A glance at the influential ShanghaiRanking criteria shows the inputs to its assessment include“papers indexed in major citation indices.” The popular indices draw from a highly curated set of scholarly journals such as Cell , The Lancet and Chemical Reviews . The most reputed index collecting information on these and other journals is the Web of Science 's Science Citation Index, or SCI, a product of careful standardization and data enrichment by Clarivate .

Shanghai Jiaotong University replaced MIT in as the third best science program in the world, by one ranking organization's measure. Photo: Shanghai Jiaotong University

SCI represents only a fraction of the work published worldwide , though. Among other critiques , many people decry the SCI's exclusivity and its perceived Western bias .

But careful curation makes it the gold standard of academic indexing and one that journals and authors aspire to join. Its value is in its replicability: It is possible to dip into it multiple times using different search strategies and produce comparable results.

Reliance on curated databases is about to end with the introduction of rankings based on open data like that collected by OpenAlex . OpenAlex claims to include over 100,000 journals – of highly varying quality and editorial practices – compared with SCI's 9,200. All data in OpenAlex have been released into the public domain with the laudable goal of making research freely available to all. The downside is that this wider net sweeps in predatory journals that exploit researchers and undermine the quality and integrity of scholarly communication.

The volume of scholarly articles represented in the open databases has a mighty influence on China's position in the open-source rankings. Chinese scholars produce a vast body of written work, some in English, some in Chinese; estimates of percentage shares for language range widely, but hover around 50-50. As China has invested in education and grown its science and engineering capacity, many more people turn out scholarly articles.

Zhejiang University suddenly ranks second in the world in science, replacing Stanford, according to one ranking organization. Photo: Zhejiang University

From a very small number in the 1980s, China had 2.2 million scientists and engineers by 2023, based on UNESCO data. China's scholarly output of scientific and engineering articles shows a very rapid rise since the 1990s, with growth outpacing all other nations. Quality has lagged quantity , but China is outproducing the United States in the total number of scientific publications in the Web of Science, by my count – a shift in leadership not seen since the US overtook the U.K. in 1948.

Although the numbers are dated, when I counted China's scholarly publishing in 2010 , my colleague and I estimated that China between 2000 and 2009 had published around one million scientific papers that were not captured by the Web of Science. That means they didn't count toward traditional rankings. These publications are counted in the new open databases. Many of the papers included in open-source or open-access journals will not be considered of high quality; nonetheless, they become part of the written record.

Open-access publishing services have grown rapidly and offer fast publication times, but there are questions about the quality of their journals. Open publishing services such as MDPI and Frontiers have outsized numbers of Chinese contributors compared with those from other countries.