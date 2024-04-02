US Told Iran It 'Had No Involvement' In Israel's Recent Damascus Attack: US Official

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre

The US informed Iran that it "had no involvement" in a recentIsrael airstrike on Iran's Consulate in the Syrian capitalDamascus, a US official said on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citingYeni Shafak.

The US "had no involvement in the (Israeli) strike and we didnot know about it ahead of time," US news website Axios quoted aNational Security Council spokesperson as saying.

The official told Axios that the US "has communicated thisdirectly to Iran."

At least 11 people were killed in Monday's attack, includingthree Syrians and one Lebanese national.

Among those killed were two generals of the IslamicRevolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), elite units of the Iranian armedforces, Brig. Gen. Mohammad Reza Zahedi and his deputy, Gen Hadi Haji Rahimi, along with five other military advisersto the guard corps.

The Iranian mission to the UN called the Israeli airstrike onthe consulate in Damascus a "cowardly terrorist act" and a "blatantviolation of the UN Charter," and called on the UN Security Councilto condemn the strike and take action.

The attack comes amid Israel's months-long offensive on the GazaStrip, killing tens of thousands of Palestinians, with manycountries fearing the conflict could escalate and spread into aregional war.