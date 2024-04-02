West Pushes Armenia Into Abyss Under Guise Of 'Security Guarantee'

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The Armenian armed forces resorted to further militaryprovocations and fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani armyfrom the direction of Nakhchivan in the last evening. It should benoted that before the Patriotic War in 2020, Armenia first launchedan armed provocation in the direction of Tovuz region ofAzerbaijan. This time, our positions came under fire from thedirection of Nakhchivan.

In general, in recent days, Armenia's hasty preparation for thetripartite meeting with the United States and the European Union,which will be organized in Brussels, have started to have itsimpact on the border as well. As we know, for several days now, theArmenian side has been gathering its military armored vehicles tothe border areas with Azerbaijan. At the same time, fakeinformation about the alleged armed provocation of Azerbaijanagainst Armenia by the Ministry of Defense of Armenia was includedin the agenda. However, with the available facts, as well as withthe confirmation of the European Union Mission, the informationturned out to be false.

So, while Yerevan tried to prepare a provocation in an attemptto portray Azerbaijan as a provocateur, its plan was botchedfollowing the West's response regarding recent moves on theborder.

The point is that if we compare the military potential ofArmenia with Azerbaijan in these provocations, it is unrealisticthat Armenia can attack and occupy the territory of Azerbaijan byany means. However, Armenia blindly agrees to this provocation. Itis clear that there are parties here that push Armenia toprovocation.

Speaking to Azernews , military expert AdalatVerdiyev who commented on the issue, said that Armenia aims toaccuse Azerbaijan of trying to open the Zangazur Corridor withaggression.

"It is no coincidence that the Armenian side violated theceasefire in the direction of Nakhchivan. Armenia's main goal is todrag the Azerbaijani army into provocations and then accuseAzerbaijan of trying to forcefully open the Zangazur Corridor. Atthe same time, with these activities, Armenia is also trying toaccuse Russia of not helping Yerevan and to get the withdrawal ofRussian troops from its territory. Armenian side is trying toattract the West's attention to one of the most sensitive points inthe South Caucasus," A.VErdiyev said

Talking about West's attention, expert also touched on USA andEU's support to the Pashinyan government. He stressed that Armeniaaims to get Guarantee for Security from USA and EU.

"The Armenian side carries out these processes in order toslightly increase the already existing tension, and to give anexcuse to the European Union and USA to meddle in the regionalissues. Besides that, by creating an escalation, Armenia wants toshow how "necessary" military and political support is forArmenia," the expert added.

As for Guarantee for Security, Verdiyev said that withoutparticipation and general agreement of the South Caucasuscountries, no other organization or third party can make a decisionon the issue of security in the South Caucasus.

"Without the South Caucasus states' participation, foreignforces cannot provide such a Security Guarantee to Armenia. Armeniahas a 30-year history of occupation. This country is recalled withits aggression and vandalism against Azerbaijan. It would be betterif the Western countries called on Pashinyan government to stopprovocations for its own security and to fulfill its obligations inthe peace process, instead of arming Armenia. However, on thecontrary, what happened today shows that the USA and the EuropeanUnion are trying to drag Armenia into another disaster by doing theexact opposite steps of peace."

The military expert reminded that a few days ago, Militarypersonnel from the USA and French army conducted combat courses. Headded that West is providing Armenia with provocation scenariosunder the name of "defense".

"Armenia now bring the manpower, armored vehicles, artilleryinstallations, and other heavy weapons in different directions ofthe Armenian-Azerbaijani conventional border. On the other hand,large-scale military mobilization in which 5,000 people willparticipate are being held in Armenia from April 1 to May 28. Inparallel, military personnel from the USA and France conduct combatcourses for the Armenian army and provide them with scenarios forprovocations," expert noted.

Adalat Verdiyev said that West is creating a new problem forArmenia under the guise of support to Armenia.

"No weapon is effective in the battlefield without the spirit should be a trained personnel potential to hold that weapon that the Armenian army has no any spirit or courage forfight, the West is creating a new problem for Armenia. NeitherFrance nor US citizens will feel the pain of this disaster. Theresult of these provocations will lead to tragic consequences forArmenia," the expert concluded.